UKEVENTS welcomes new members to Working Group for Advocacy & Government Relations

UKEVENTS, the umbrella body for the UK events industry, has announced that Clive Wratten, CEO of the Business Travel Association and Martin Fullard, Director, News & Content at davies tanner and The Business of Events have joined its Working Group for Advocacy & Government Relations.

The role of the Group is to continue to raise the profile of the business visits and events industry to Government, highlighting the economic and social contribution aligned to the relevant priorities set for each department.

The Group works with partners and other allied organisations to provide the evidence to secure greater support for the industry in terms of regulatory changes and fiscal incentives to boost growth in numbers of events and attendance.

Its remit is to also prepare a strong case for a ‘one team’ approach across UK Government, to establish a standalone body that takes the policy lead on delivering an event strategy for the UK to enhance and increase the UK’s offer and which is adequately resourced to bid for new business.

Clive Wratten, CEO of the Business Travel Association said: “I am eager to join UKEVENTS’ Working Group for Advocacy & Government Relations as business travel and events go hand in hand.

“Both the Business Travel Association and I understand the importance of cross-industry collaboration and the intrinsic role face-to-face contact plays here, not only to ensure the steady growth of the business travel industry, but to strengthen the prosperity of the wider UK economy.

“I am delighted to join my events colleagues to ensure our Government fully understands the power of in-person events and their significant contribution to business, bringing workers from all over the globe together.”

Martin Fullard, Director, News & Content at davies tanner and The Business of Events said: “The pandemic has galvanised the industry to further advance its relationship with Government and present itself as a solution and core pillar of future building.

“While we must continue to talk with one another as an industry, it is vital that we articulate as clearly as possible what the events sector can offer UK Plc, in both economic and social terms. I’m delighted to have been invited to join this Working Group and will continue to advocate for this magnificent sector.”

The Working Group will continue to work and co-operate with sector partners, including the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Events, DCMS, the Tourism Industry Council and its Events Working Group, VisitBritain and The Business of Events on issues that advance the interests of the UK events industry.

On their appointments, UKEVENTS Chair Chris Skeith said: “Clive and Martin are welcome additions to our Working Group for Advocacy & Government Relations. Over the last three years, UKEVENTS has made tremendous progress in expanding our network in Government as we work tirelessly to raise awareness and articulate what the sector can offer.

“Both Clive and Martin have extensive experience in their fields and they will play important roles in collating evidence and advocating for the industry.”

Working Group Members:

Chair: Michael Hirst OBE, UKEVENTS Advocacy & Government Relations Lead

Paul Black, VisitBritain

Neil Brownlee, VisitScotland

Martin Fullard, Davies Tanner/The Business of Events

Peter Heath, PLASA

Simon Hughes, Immediate Past Chair

Kerrin MacPhie, MIA

Nick Morgan, Vice Chair, UKEVENTS/We Are The Fair Ltd

Rachel Parker, EIA

Jaime Aides, beam

Susan Tanner, NOEA

Heledd Williams, VisitWales

Clive Wratten, BTA

Robert Wright, UKEVENTS Advisor/Davies Tanner.