Job Opportunity: Event Coordination Manager

Location: Central London

Salary: £27,000 Per Annum

Hours: Full Time

With a landmark venue, and over 100 years of championing independent voices promoting equality, social justice, and a better life for all – we call that ETHICS – Conway Hall offers the perfect platform for those driven by the same passion for change. We curate, support and facilitate people and ideas that Make Ethics Matter in the world, through a vibrant arts, events and learning programme, in person and online.

The Event Coordination Manager will manage the coordination of hire events at Conway Hall, working closely with clients to ensure their expectations are met and they have a positive experience. This involves tasks such as managing event briefs, working closely with the Operations team, ensuring regulatory compliance, and liaising with third party suppliers. The Event Coordination Manager is a vital role within the Commercial team and reports to the Head of Commercial.

Our Mission is to curate, support and facilitate people and ideas that make ethics matter in the world.

Key tasks:

Work closely with the Venue Hire Managers to ensure the smooth and effective handing over of client’s details and requirements after the point of event confirmation. Work closely with the client to ensure all their (reasonable) requests are met, in person visits are hosted and that a high level of knowledge and venue logistics are brought to the discussion. Work with clients and third party suppliers to ensure that clients have access to all third party supplier information and contacts and where necessary liaise with suppliers on behalf of the client. Manage the Event Briefs, alongside the Head of Operations, to ensure that they are always fully up to date with all client requirements for their events, including effectively communicating any last minute changes to the Head of Operations and Duty Managers. Operationally event manage some events when necessary, either independently or alongside the Duty Manager. Manage weddings, including acting as lead planner, keeping in regular contact with clients, leading site visits and managing event on day. Manage, prior to or after the event, any invoicing additions/ adjustments/refunds/credits etc. following the initial invoice/confirmation being issued by the Venue Hire Manager. Liaise closely with the Head of Operations on the requirements of hirers, with particular attention to risk assessments and event logistics, such as get-in and get-out timings and access requirements. Commission services from and liaise with commercial partners and other external suppliers, such as AV, Catering, Furniture, etc., and ensure their delivery to hire clients. Manage all Temporary Event Notices applications to the local authority. Ensure that hirers comply with all legal, licensing, local authority, risk assessment and performing rights regulations and that they are fully informed of Conway Hall’s Terms and Conditions for Hire. Ensure that no events breach Conway Hall’s regulations or the law by liaising where necessary with the local authorities and/or others and actively be aware of any events that may damage Conway Hall’s brand and reputation. Ensure that a holistic approach to each potential hire so no one event impacts negatively upon another or on our organisational capacity.

General

Comply with Conway Hall’s policies, such as health and safety, equal opportunities, etc. Support the measurement and evaluation of the charitable work of the Society. Support the culture of fundraising throughout Conway Hall’s activities and staff. Be onsite as and when the role requires and comply with the flexible working policy. Attend meetings and events when required, including staff meetings. Participate actively in the life of the Society and venue. Undertake training, as required. Any other reasonable duties as required by the Head of Commercial.

Person Specification

Essential Criteria:

Experience of customer care, client liaison and event management.

Experience of using finance systems and raising invoices and purchase orders.

Experience managing communications through a variety of digital platforms.

Excellent attention to detail.

Outstanding interpersonal and communications skills.

Ability to work on own initiative and collaboratively.

Good time management and an ability to manage multiple priorities.

Excellent IT skills and experience.

Desirable experience/skills

Experience of working within a contemporary cultural building.

Working knowledge of health and safety.

Knowledge of one or more subject matters in the Society’s field of interest.

Knowledge of using the Rendezvous booking system or similar.

Terms

Hours: Full Time. To suit the needs of the business. Some evening and weekend working will be required. A flexible working scheme is in operation at Conway Hall.

Holidays: Pro rata 24 days per annum, plus one week over the Christmas holiday period, (all based upon 37.5 hours per week).

Probation period: Three months.

Pension: An optional stakeholder pension scheme is available. Employee contribution of 3% is matched by 5% from the employer.

Closing date: Friday 7th April 2023

Interview dates: Thursday 13th and Friday 14th of April 2023. Interviews will be held in person at Conway Hall. Remote interviews may be offered on Zoom by individual arrangement.

Submission information: Please send a CV, completed Equal Opportunities Monitoring Form (available via our website) and a covering letter setting out why you are suitable for the role to jeni@conwayhall.org.uk

https://www.conwayhall.org.uk/about/opportunities/job/eventcoordinationmanager/

Conway Hall is committed to equal opportunities and diversity. We welcome and encourage job applications from people of all backgrounds.