UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, has appointed two new members to its Marketing & Communications team, Noor Shalghen and Molly Thornberg. Both are working for the association’s headquarters office in Paris.

Noor Shalghen joined UFI as Marketing & Communications Coordinator. In her role, she coordinates with UFI regional directors and project managers to develop their international marketing and communication activities as well as to help reach wider audiences.

She holds a Master’s in Strategy & Digital Communication from IICP as well as a Master’s in Culture & Communication from Université Paris 8. Noor previously worked as an Internal Communication Officer at BNP Paribas as well as a content creator in numerous marketing agencies in the Middle East (UAE, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Kuwait, Bahrain, etc.).

Molly Thornberg joined UFI as Social Media & Media Relations Coordinator. She is responsible for facilitating the dialogue between UFI and its global community on social media as well as liaising with the association’s media and exhibition industry partners.

Originally from California, she has been working in the marketing and communications field in France for the past two years. She holds a Master’s in Multilingual Web Communication from the University of Strasbourg and brings her previous work experience to help create high-quality content for UFI and its international community.

UFI COO Adeline Vancauwelaert says, “I am pleased to welcome both Noor Shalghen and Molly Thornberg to UFI’s Marketing & Communications team. Both bring a wealth of experience that, when combined, will help drive UFI’s communication forward. The entire UFI team looks forward to working closely with them to help UFI continue to grow.”