Top of Article

Hyatt Regency and Hyatt House London Stratford has announced two appointments to its senior management team, with the addition of Tommy So as the director of food and beverage and James Smith, as hotel manager.

In a career spanning 20-plus years in the hospitality industry including senior roles at Nobu, The RAC Club, The Stratford Hotel, Sea Containers London, plus five years at Claridge’s, Tommy So brings with him extensive experience and a desire to further elevate all the F&B&E offerings at the hotels.

Tommy will work closely with the hotel’s senior team, and executive chef Alessandro Femino, overseeing the hotels’ restaurant, social spaces and events spaces, these include the Elondi Restaurant and Bar, two open-air terraces and two impressive, separate floors of meetings and events spaces. Tommy is also responsible for mentoring and developing the F&B team.

“Training and development is a passion of mine, I fell in love with hospitality at a young age because of a great manager, and so now, I’m thrilled to be in a position to inspire a new generation of recruits into the hospitality industry. I am extremely excited to be a part of the F&B team at these two beautiful hotels, to be able to share my knowledge and experience and build upon the hotels’ current successes.”

In his new role as hotel manager, James Smith is responsible for overseeing and coordinating the day-to-day running of all hotel operations at Hyatt Regency and Hyatt House London Stratford hotels. Liaising closely with the heads of departments and the hotel’s general manager Glenn Findlay, James will also oversee team building, colleague development and maintenance of high standards of customer service.

“The Success of any hotel is the people”, says James. “This is a workplace where co-workers become friends, and together we care for our guests, every day. Hospitality is an outstanding career choice, it’s an industry where personality, work ethic and character matter most. I feel privileged to be part of the management team at these two stunning Hyatt hotels in Stratford.”

Beginning his hospitality career aged 16 as a pot washer at the Moat House in Sheffield, James pursued a hotel and catering management degree at The Manchester Metropolitan University and went on to build an extensive career in operations and management, including roles with Hilton and Raddison Edwardian, and senior management positions including time with IHG, Dorsett Hotel Shepherds Bush and Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport.

“I’m excited to welcome Tommy and James to my senior team. With the addition of the BBC, Sadlers Wells and V&A East to the neighbourhood, Stratford is fast becoming a premier cultural region in the UK. Not only do Tommy and James bring extensive experience and knowledge to our two thriving hotels, in a location that is as much about business as it is about culture and tourism, they’re also enthusiastic and personable, colleague-focused leaders,” says Glenn Findlay, Cluster General Manager of Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport, Hyatt Regency and Hyatt House London Stratford.