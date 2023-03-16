ICCA UK & Ireland brings its Annual Conference to Glasgow

Top of Article

The UK & Ireland chapter of ICCA, the global association leader for the international meetings industry, is set to bring its annual conference to Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC) at the end of the month.

The three-day event, which is themed ‘Meet The Future’, kicks off 29th March and aims to drive industry discussion on topics such as diversity, sustainability, talent and legacy. The itinerary will also take full advantage of the SEC’s first-class location with visits to the Clydesdale Distillery, a Red Bus Bistro City Tour and a gala dinner held at nearby Glasgow Science Centre.

“Glasgow is a leading destination for association events, making it the perfect location for our annual conference,” comments Suzanne Singleton, ICCA UK and Ireland Chapter Chair. “We want to deliver an event this year that doesn’t just talk about sustainability but lives and breathe it through content, logistics, activities and measurement. The SEC is a global leader in sustainable events making it the perfect partner for the 2023 conference.”

“We are delighted to be hosting this year’s event and look forward to offering a warm welcome to our friends within the association market. It is important to us that we sit at the forefront of industry discussion and so we’re excited to support ICCA and this event which is so pivotal in the UK event industry calendar,” said Dawn Lauder, Head of Association Conference Sales, SEC.

Closing the event will be an interactive session from headline sponsor, Levy UK and Ireland, which is also behind the SEC Food brand within the venue. It will be presented by Kevin Watson, Business Director and Net Zero Lead, Levy UK & Ireland talking about key objectives, food waste, regenerative and sustainable practices and tangible actions.