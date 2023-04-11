CHS Leeds expands hosted buyer programme

Top of Article

CHS Leeds has expanded its hosted buyer programme this year due to an incredible increase in demand as the show continues to grow its visitors. The organisers are already predicting a 32% rise in Hosted Buyers, with a proactive strategy focused on bringing new buyers to the event.

The announcement supports the event’s strategy of putting specific resource around its Hosted Buyer programme, while tapping into Leeds’s growing media and financial hubs and targeting event professionals within the many companies attracted to the city. The programme has also looked to focus on corporate event managers and PA/EA’s from the North, 27% of the hosted visitors and VIP’s attending the event will be new to CHS Leeds.

The announcement underlines the importance of the partnership between CHS Leeds, Conference Leeds and host venue The Royal Armouries. Between them, CHS Leeds has grown over the last 12 years into one of the most enjoyable and welcoming business events in event organisers’ diaries, and the hosted buyer programme continues to grow in popularity.

At the same time the event remains a showcase of Leeds and the surrounding region, with Conference Leeds keen to underline the connectivity of the city both arriving and while staying in the city. Alongside the warmth and personality injected into the show by CHS Leeds, the event will be another positive story for the destination.

“We’re really delighted by the early numbers that are joining us for our hosted buyer programme and our overall buyer pre-registration is really encouraging,” commented Lou Hindley, Commercial Director, CHS Leeds. “We always invest in the experience and it’s great to see so many within our events community excited to see our exhibitors. Equally, we know our long-standing buyers will give a warm CHS welcome to the many new organisers and companies that are also coming along to show. They will have a super productive time with us, and I know our exhibitor community will benefit enormously from forging new relationships and re connecting with others.”

CHS Leeds takes place at The Royal Armouries, 25th April 2023.