The mia is set to challenge perspectives at its inaugural summit 

Reuniting, energising and inspiring the business meetings and events sector will be high on the agenda next month, at the Meetings Industry Association’s first miaSummit.

Following a virtual welcome address from Tourism Minister, Sir John Whittingdale, who will be providing a highly anticipated update on the government’s plans to support the sector, the carefully curated programme will challenge traditional thinking.

It will examine the importance of having an entrepreneurial mindset while revealing why the sector needs to stop hiding behind emails, if it is to further improve its customer service.

As well as exploring the current economic state of the industry, sustainability, and the journey to net zero will go under the microscope, alongside topics such as the menopause, intergenerational diversity and the power of a tribe.

Delegates will also discover more about the forthcoming Martyn’s Law legislation and what it means for the industry, while getting an understanding of the preparatory steps that should be being undertaken now.

“The miaSummit has been specifically designed to be relevant to every individual working in the business meetings and events industry no matter what their role is,” said the mia’s chief executive, Kerrin MacPhie.

“Listening to the feedback from our ongoing industry engagement, we’ve carefully curated our line-up of expert and thought-provoking speakers to challenge the status quo across all disciplines while delivering what our sector needs to know right now. Delegates will leave with tangible takeaways, which will subsequently be outlined in a post-event report, making it even easier to implement in their own organisations.”

She added: “We hope that the miaSummit will enable delegates to take that all-important time to ‘pause’ from the day job. They’ll have the chance to meet and network with their industry peers from across the UK and leave feeling truly inspired with fresh and innovative ideas that really challenge old perspectives.”

More information about the miaSummit, which will take place at London’s Park Plaza Victoria on 6 October ahead of the miaList awards dinner, can be found here.