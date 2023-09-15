Dutch agency WINK retains #1 spot in the ‘TOP 100 Event Organizers & Agencies for 2023’

Creative experiential agency WINK can today announce it has retained the top #1 spot at the 2023 Eventex Awards in the category of ‘Top 100 Event Organizers & Agencies’ worldwide. The agency achieved a top score thanks to its highly acclaimed work for the likes of SkyShowtime and Budweiser.

WINK achieved 51 awards in total at the 2023 Eventex Awards, with Gold awards in their respective categories for its projects: SkyShowtime European Launch Event – an A-list launch for the new entertainment platform; BUDX Doha – a fan experience with over 150+ of the world’s top creators on board; and Feelgood Vuurwerk 2023 – a ‘feel good’ platform to raise money for good causes with AR fireworks.

Henry Peemen, Managing Creative Director, WINK said: “What’s the point of becoming number one if you can’t consistently bring that A-game year after year?”

“I’m exceptionally proud of our incredible teams, clients, and partners who are all in sync with our vision. They’re the real deal, keeping the positive vibes flowing, and spinning that feedback loop of inspiration and storytelling.”

Peemen continued: “It’s like living in the moment while building something that lasts forever, all at the same time. That’s the WINK way”.