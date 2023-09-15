Imago Venues commits to ‘earn and learn’ by joining The 5% Club

Leading East Midlands conference and hospitality brand showcases its commitment to developing its people by joining The 5% Club

The 5% Club, an industry-led initiative focussed on driving momentum into the recruitment of apprentices, graduates, and sponsored students, is a movement of more than 800 employers providing ‘earn and learn’ opportunities to develop the skills and talents people need to become more employable and create meaningful careers. Companies joining The 5% Club commit to raising the number of apprentices, sponsored students and graduates on formal programmes to 5% of their total workforce within five years. Members are also asked to publicly report their progress in the Annual Report. Existing members range from SMEs to FTSEs and cover all sectors including engineering, transport, and financial services.

Member companies now also have the opportunity to achieve accredited Gold, Silver, and Bronze membership status through their annual Employer Audit.

The Club was founded in 2013 and during the 10th Anniversary year will continue to use its platform and record of success to engage with policymakers and influencers on issues of concern and relevance – specifically increasing awareness and activity that links skills investment with discernable social impact.

Imago Venues has recently unveiled its new People and Culture Strategy as the driving force behind its Vision of “creating a place where people love to be”.

Lynda Harris, Imago Venues’ Chief People and Culture Officer, commented:

“We have some big ambitions to significantly grow our revenue, become a UK Top Employer, and do so whilst being kind to our planet. We can’t achieve these ambitions without a team of exceptional people who believe in our vision and values and who are at the centre of creating a culture we are all proud to be part of. We are investing in our teams so that our venues are not just nice places to work, but places to build careers and develop leaders for the future. We’re thrilled to join The 5% Club and give more people the opportunity to become the best they can be, whatever stage of their career.”

Elle Todd, Purchase Ledger Finance Assistant and Level 2 AAT apprentice, shared:

“I’ve been at Imago for a year now and I’ve felt supported since the moment I put my foot through the door. I’ve never had that before, when people are just so lovely and care about you. It’s such a supportive environment where I really feel like I’m able to develop.”

Gill Cronin, Director of Operations of The 5% Club said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Imago Venues into membership. The 5% Club provides a fantastic network of HR and L&D professionals, sharing and learning from each other. All our members share an ethos of creating a skilled workforce through ‘earn and learn’ development programmes, helping people develop meaningful career paths.”