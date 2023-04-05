The Business of Events announces new Advisory Council

Top of Article

The Business of Events, the independent Think Tank and Policy Unit for the events industry, has announced the members of its new Advisory Council.

The Advisory Council will play a critical role in guiding the direction of The Business of Events’ Policy Unit, providing insights and recommendations on the latest trends, innovations, and challenges facing the events industry. They will meet quarterly, and future members will be invited to join in line with required expertise.

The initial members of The Business of Events Advisory Council are:

Rt Hon Theresa Villiers MP, Member of Parliament for Chipping Barnet and Chair All Party Parliamentary Group for Events

Michael Hirst OBE, Vice Chair, UKEVENTS

Paul Black, Head of Business Events, UKEVENTS

Kerry Prince, Chief Growth Officer, RX Global

Michael Gietzen, Chief Executive Officer, Identity

Shane Hannam, Managing Director, Montgomery Group

Ian Edwards, CEO, ICC Wales/The Celtic Collection

Dr James Musgrave, Head, UK Centre for Events Management, Leeds Beckett University

Martin Ferguson, Vice President Global Communications & Public Affairs, American Express Global Business Travel

Rachael McGuickin, Director of Business Development, Visit Belfast

Michael Smith, Head of Events, CBI

Felicia Asiedu, Senior Marketing Manager, Cvent | Co-Founder at Diverse Speaker Bureau

Neil Brownlee, Head of Business Events, VisitScotland

Martin Fullard, Director, News & Content at The Business of Events said: “I would like to extend my gratitude to those who have joined the Advisory Council so far. We have a blend of experience from a broad range of sector fields, and crucially we are delighted that Theresa Villiers MP has joined. It is vital that any policy initiatives are stress tested by Government.

“I look forward to expanding the Advisory Council further with specific expertise as a picture unfolds, such as on matters such as taxation, diversity, sustainability, trade and many more.

“It is also important to add that we will invite new members to join the Advisory Council when appropriate to cover certain knowledge or experience gaps, for which we will be guided by the evidence attained in the consultation. We encourage active engagement from the wider industry.”

Sector-wide Consultation open

The Business of Events is currently running the first stage of its sector-wide Consultation.

The aim of the Consultation is to gather sentiment among those owning, running, managing, and working in the events industry, which will lay the foundation for a comprehensive Policy Agenda for the sector. It marks the first stage of the Policy Unit’s work and will close on 14th April 2023.

Responses to the Consultation will be categorised into sub-sectors and discussed as part of a Policy Unit which will lead to the publication of multiple reports, which will be reviewed by MPs sitting on the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Events, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and the Policy Unit’s Advisory Council.

A second stage Consultation will open later in 2023 and will further explore policy initiatives in more detail.

Complete the Consultation here.