Spotlight on Conference Venues Convention Centre Dublin

Top of Article

The Convention Centre Dublin (The CCD) is Ireland’s first purpose-built international conference centre and offers the perfect venue for events, located 15 minutes from Dublin Airport in the heart of Dublin’s docklands. Its convenient city centre location and excellent transport links make The CCD easily accessible whether you are travelling from within Ireland, the UK, US, Europe, or indeed anywhere in the world. The venue is close to Dublin’s top cultural and tourist attractions and 20,000 competitively priced hotel rooms are within easy reach. Since opening in September 2010, we have hosted over 2,000 events from a variety of clients and industries, including medical, tech, educational and private banquets, maintaining a customer satisfaction rate of 98% and have won 60 industry awards to date.

The CCD is one of the most technologically sophisticated venues in the world, with state-of- the-art equipment in every room, Wi-Fi with a range of packages up to a fully monitored service and advanced communications, lighting, sound, rigging and IT solutions to enhance every event. The in-house Technical team is dedicated to producing exceptional events, eliminating any need to outsource. With a virtual version of The CCD, clients can visit the venue virtually and in-person throughout their event planning journey.

The CCD has designed the perfect space for human connection and face-to-face events. The venue’s 22 multi-functional, flexible rooms are suitable for meetings, conferences and exhibitions up to 8,000 delegates.

It boasts a 1,995 seat auditorium, 4,500 square meters of exhibition space, banqueting for up to 3,000 guests and six light-filled foyer spaces offering panoramic views of the city, the bay and surrounding mountains. These spaces flood the venue with natural light and offer the perfect setting for registration and hospitality. Our world-class Hospitality team’s top priority is providing a five-star catered experience to our delegates in a sustainable way by using a farm-to-fork catering model.

In 2021, The CCD achieved a Gold status in Healthy Venues, becoming the third venue in the world to achieve the highest-level accreditation by the World Obesity Federation’s Healthy Venues Award programme.

The CCD takes pride in its many efforts to reduce its environmental impact. A few examples of this are the focus on energy-efficient lighting throughout the building, the emphasis on waste management, and the offering to clients to offset carbon emission of events through a tree planting carbon offsetting programme where indigenous trees are planted throughout Ireland. The CCD is committed to long-term sustainability and holds ISO 14001, 9001 and 20121. Our vision is to become Ireland’s most sustainable venue and a leading expert in event delivery in Europe.

The Convention Centre Dublin has been a vital asset to the city’s business and tourism industry. The venue’s state-of-the-art facilities, ideal location and commitment to sustainability have made it an attractive destination for events of all sizes. The CCD’s contribution to the local economy and its dedication to the community and the environment further demonstrate its value to the city. As Dublin continues to grow and evolve, The CCD will undoubtedly play an essential role in shaping the city’s future.

FEATURED CONTENT