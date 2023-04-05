The Meetings Show to shake up 2023 education programme

Top of Article

The Meetings Show, the UK’s leading event for the meetings and incentives industry, has announced new creative partnerships to shake up its education programme for 2023.

CEO of conferenceemcees.com Samme Allen and renowned consultant, author and previous keynote speaker at The Meetings Show, Claus Raasted – both experience design experts working with organisations, including Google, Marriott, and Accenture – will work in partnership with The Meetings Show to review and reenergise content and enhance the audience experience.

The partnership with conferenceemcees.com builds on the strong relationship formed over several years, which has seen Allen and her associates host and facilitate content sessions at The Meetings Show, both virtually and in-person.

“We have been designing meetings with our clients for years and realised there was an opportunity to create a specialist meeting design division within the conferenceemcees.com group. And what better way of launching it than in partnership with a top meetings and events trade show,” said Allen.

“We’re excited to be working with The Meetings Show to produce a programme of content that will ensure that attendees leave with knowledge they didn’t know they needed, innovation to do and be better, connections with relevant industry colleagues, and empowered to think, connect, plan and live differently.”

The remit involves redesigning the pre-show conference for hosted buyers to make it more of an immersive experience. This will include working with ambassadors from associations, corporates and agencies to test bed content ideas to ensure relevance and supporting speakers and content providers to deliver content in unique formats that encourage interaction. The new approach will tie into the ethos of this year’s show, which is encouraging events professionals to #TakeTheTime to attend to ultimately save time.

Allen and Raasted will be supported by Sofia Rodrigues, knowledge and meeting design consultant and president of the MPI Belgium Chapter, who will lead speaker management. conferenceemcees.com professionals will also be facilitating, hosting and moderating the content during the show, as well as supporting speakers and the pre-event experience.

Jack Marczewski, portfolio event director of The Meetings Show, TEAMS Europe and Business Travel Show Europe, said: “We are excited to expand our partnership with conferenceemcees.com and bring on board three of the brightest minds in meeting design to refresh and reimagine this year’s content programme and engage our audience on a whole different level. We look forward to sharing more details on the speaker line up very soon.”

Last minute speaker applications can be made until Monday 17 April 2023 through this link: https://www.themeetingsshow.com/speaker

There are various ways to register to attend The Meetings Show 2023 (at ExCeL London on 28-29 June) which will be co-located with Business Travel Show Europe and the TravelTech Show. To find out more about the buyer, hosted buyer and visitor registrations options, visit: https://www.themeetingsshow.com/register.