Sustainable growth matched with sustainable status, emc3 becomes B Corp

Award-winning global events agency emc3 today announce certification as a B Corporation (B Corp). This means that emc3 has been certified by B Lab as having met the highest verifiable social and environmental standards and its commitment to pursuing purpose alongside profit.

“Eighteen months ago we onboarded a dedicated Sustainability Consultant, reflecting our long-standing vision and commitment to a sustainable future for events.” said Alistair Graham, CEO.

“This certification is a hugely welcome step on our sustainability journey, and I’m incredibly proud of everyone at emc3 for helping us achieve B Corp status, one of a small number of events agencies to do so.

Company culture is at the heart of everything we do at emc3, and becoming a B Corp is a reflection on the way we operate internally as well as externally – putting our people first, always.”

emc3 now joins the UK B Corp community, comprising over 1,500 companies including well-known brands such as, innocent, Patagonia, The Body Shop and organic food pioneers Abel & Cole.

As a part of the ongoing wider movement within the events industry to operate as a force for good, this certification further cements emc3’s place as a leading voice, following on from their role as a founding member of isla, the independent events sustainability body and their partnership with JUST ONE Tree, the non-profit Ecosystem Restoration initiative.

