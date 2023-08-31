Scaling with event tech

Former head of digital innovation at Reed Exhibitions, Ade Allenby launched his own advisory business in March 2023.

In this episode, Ade talks advances in event tech, the sector’s move from the fringes to the heartbeat of contemporary shows, tools that help people connect, and generating data to help organisers better understand their audience.

Prompted by host James Dickson, Ade goes on to discuss the spoils of cameras in the halls, algorithmic Bluetooth navigation/tracking and measuring success, QR codes, engagement touchpoints, IOS update – airdrop and namedrop – incorporating audience-owned tech, or not, and clients’ common questions.

This episode of the Event Industry News Podcast is sponsored by Evolution dome, award-winning temporary event structures. Take a look at their structures at evolutiondome.com