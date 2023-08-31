Headline sponsor Choose 2 Rent turns 10 with Event Tech Live

Founded in 2013, focused on providing the latest event technology for onsite registration, Choose 2 Rent is Event Tech Live (ETL) headline sponsor in a year where both celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Boasting a new office and fulfilment centre, Choose 2 Rent is a sought-after provider for everything from conferences and exhibitions to workshops and conventions, across the world.

Among multiple USPs, the company’s flexibility and the freedom it affords organisers/clients to shape their experience via Choose 2 Rent’s extensive catalogue of latest kit rank highest.  

CEO and founder of Choose 2 Rent, Denis Vigo, comments: “We are excited to be the headline sponsor of Event Tech Live London. After many years of exhibiting and sponsoring ETL, Choose 2 Rent is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary as the show marks its own.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of the Event Tech Live brand, says: “It’s been exciting to watch the Choose 2 Rent journey alongside ETL’s. There’s a great vision behind the business that continues to have a telling impact on performance before, during and after events worldwide.

“I’m very pleased to have Choose 2 Rent as headline sponsor for ETL 2023. Twenty candles on the communal cake!”

Event Tech Live is at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November. 

