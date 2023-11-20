Skiddle and NTIA launch promoter fund bursary scheme to empower emerging event organisers in Scotland

Independent event ticketing outlet, Skiddle has launched its second bursary scheme of the year in partnership with the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).

The initiative, which follows their previous student-focused program in the summer, has been specially devised to aid emerging promoters looking to make their mark on the events scene in various cities and towns across Scotland.

The Skiddle Promoter Fund – now open for applications – was announced on Thursday 16th November, during a live panel discussion at the most recent edition of Skiddle’s popular Industry Drop-in event.

The Skiddle Industry Drop-in, held at Glasgow’s Barras Art And Design (BAaD), was attended by influential figures representing Scotland’s live events sector and provided a platform for debating issues specific to Scotland’s event scene. Some of those influential figures included Tom Joyes, General Manager of the Barrowland Ballroom, Jennifer Nimmo-Smith, Founder and Director of Electric Shores Publicity, MSP Pauline McNeill and Mike Grieve, Managing Director at Glasgow’s Sub Club.

Ever committed to supporting the next generation of event planners, each applicant will be offered the opportunity to bid for a grant of up to £1000 which must be used to organise an event in Scotland during February or March 2024. Those who are successful will not only receive financial help but will also gain invaluable advice and tips from Skiddle’s experienced in-house team, on everything from launch strategies and marketing to key sales dates and more.

Skiddle and the NTIA are urging those new to organising events in Scotland to apply now, to be in with a chance of getting their hands on funds to help bring their unique event ideas to life. The deadline for applications is Sunday 31st December 2023 (New Year’s Eve).

Lisa Braithwaite, Senior Marketing Manager at Skiddle, said:

“We are thrilled to announce our second Skiddle Promoter Fund initiative of the year, working in collaboration once again with the NTIA.

“Scottish cities such as Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee are arguably some of the most exciting cultural destinations in the UK at present. These prolific places of music and art have provided us with a host of breakthrough names in recent times, who’ve helped to boost the Scottish nightlife scene and inspire ambitious, young event organisers to bring new ideas to the table.

“Supporting new promoters is what Skiddle is all about, and we’re excited to see what concepts come out of this Scottish bursary scheme. The deadline is fast approaching so be sure to get in your application now to ensure you’re in with a chance of getting some money to put towards your event.”

Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA, added:

“We’re proud to endorse the Scottish Promoter Fund in collaboration with Skiddle, marking our continued support for the vibrant Scottish cultural scene.”

“Cities like Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Dundee have been pivotal in nurturing breakthrough talent and shaping Scotland’s dynamic nightlife.”

“The NTIA in Scotland encourages aspiring event organisers to seize this opportunity. Apply now to the Scottish Promoter Fund and unlock the potential to bring fresh, exciting concepts to the forefront of Scotland’s cultural landscape. “

–

The Skiddle Promoter Fund is now accepting applications. The deadline for all applications is Sunday 31st December 2023. Those who are chosen to receive the bursary will be contacted via email in the weeks following.

Apply for the Skiddle Promoter Fund HERE