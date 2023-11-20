International production agency Far and Beyond are pleased to announce the appointment of Jack May as their Head of Events for the UK and Europe. Jack joins the company from his previous position as Eurovision 23’s Head of Events for the BBC, and prior to that Global Director of Safety, Security and Special Projects at Pollen, and Senior Project Manager of Live Music and Events at the BBC.

Jack says.. “I’m so excited to have joined Jess and the incredible team at FAB, having worked with them several times as a client and admired their fresh outlook on the events industry, I jumped at the opportunity to come onboard and lead the projects department as Head Of Events.”

Jess Shields, Founder and MD of FAB, says “we are delighted to have Jack on board. He’s a great fit for us at FAB, and brings such a wealth of experience with him. As we’re expanding rapidly, it’s going to be great to have Jack at the helm of our UK team, overseeing some really exciting projects”.

Chris Hannon holds the position the Head of Events for the Middle Eastern sector of the business, overseeing the Dubai-based team, delivering multiple large-scale concerts and festivals across the MENA region.

The company has had some brilliant success over the last 12 months, producing a multitude of notable events across the globe, with highlights including Creamfields Festival (UK), Wireless Middles East, countless large scale concerts across the MENA region on behalf of Live Nation including Black Pink’s Riyadh and Abu Dhabi shows, as well as designing and operating the VIP aspect of the Eurovision Song Contest. Alongside their Oxford Street headquarters, they opened their Dubai office earlier this year, and are expecting to open in KSA early next year.

Far and Beyond are currently Event Production Awards “Production Agency of the Year”.