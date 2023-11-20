CHS Birmingham predicts continued industry growth

CHS Birmingham is reflecting on another strong turn out from the exhibition, which took place last week at the ICC Birmingham and once again saw growth in visitor attendance, a larger footprint for the event, and continued enthusiasm from event organisers looking to put on events into 2024.

The show’s organisers see the success as a sign of continued positivity within the industry, not just due to its 28% rise in attendance, but because many visitors arrived with RFPs – many in hand – and with an urgency to create new meetings in 2024 and beyond. The optimism was further compounded with news that 77% of visitors were new to the event and would come back next year.

“The growth and new visitor numbers should be seen by the industry as a real indication of confidence,” commented Emma Cartmell, CEO & Founder, CHS Birmingham. “We know that there is new talent flooding into the industry, and that there is a renewed belief in the power of meetings and events within business. We saw new faces with an urgency to learn their craft, educate themselves, and create their meetings in partnership with our exhibitors. It’s exactly why this event, and other shows like us, are so popular right now.”

As well as the increased number of visitors, the show also saw continued support from the event organising departments of big corporates, including the likes of Deloitte, BASF, Eversheds Sutherland, MTV, PHS Grupo, DHL and Roll-Royce plc. They were joined once again by representatives from across the agency community who continue to enthusiastically support the show.

“The show’s success is also a massive endorsement of Birmingham who, through the support of ICC Birmingham and the Birmingham and West Midlands Convention Bureau, gave us unwavering and intelligent support from the outset,” continued Emma. “Our visitors came from across the UK, saw exhibitors from around the world, and got what they needed at CHS Birmingham.”

“Hopefully now it sets up a really positive year for our colleagues who also organise events and exhibitions for the industry. We hope this momentum benefits those that take place in Q1 next year and we wish them the very best of luck ahead of our own return to CHS Leeds in April 2024,” concluded Emma.