Bristol’s brand new state of the art film & TV studio launches in style

Last night (Wednesday 1st November) saw the opening day launch party for Bristol’s latest edition to the growing interest in production studio spaces. The state of the art facility at Brislington’s Skyline Park Creative Hub boasts a broad range of mixed-use facilities that attracted guests from various creative industries across the city and West of England.

Box7 studio doesn’t limit itself to being labeled as a film & tv studio; with production offices, shared lounge, kitchen & production office facilities, acoustically dampened podcast & green screen studio and fully treated sound stage, the venue can utilised in any number of ways and last nights launch event proved nothing less, with food & coffees on offer during tours in the day, the venue transitioned in the evening with a live DJ and a chance to show off the impressive acoustic treatment of the main room.

Guests from music, advertising, film/tv, virtual production, education & digital media industries; to name but a few, were amongst those in attendance at the launch party, all interested to see how the latest offering to Bristol’s creative spaces could be of value to them.

Johnny Palmer, founder of PYTCH and Box7 says ‘This studio is our contribution to the creative scene of Bristol – we are excited to see commercial filming happen as well as supporting pro-bono work for local artists and indies”

“The property the studio is in was formerly a kit storage warehouse, but we have invested heavily in acoustic and light treatments to make it an ideal filming location, It has been a big investment for us, but we really believe in the creative scene of Bristol and are honoured to be part of the ongoing development of the uk’s creative scene”

WECA Metro Mayor Dan Norris, who is a strong voice in advocating creative development within Bristol, was in attendance to cut the ribbon alongside Johnny Palmer and declare the venue officially open.

“What a clever idea to have, not only a film & tv studio but a venue that considers podcast & events and encompasses the other creative fields” says Dan.

“It’s so important that we continue to support the creative industries in the West of England, and studios such as this one give everyone an opportunity to explore their creative projects.”