Following their second win of the Global Agency of the Year Award and a record-breaking first quarter, emc3’s success continues to flourish with 38% growth on the previous year. The company is currently undergoing an exciting period of talent acquisition, welcoming new event account managers, senior producers, project managers, and graphic and motion designers.

In addition to UK and US expansions, emc3 is growing its operations in the APAC region to keep up with increasing demand. The most recent hire includes that of Rebecca Kennewell, a former employee who moved to Australia and has rejoined the team as their Lead Producer ready to oversee the execution of exceptional projects across the APAC region, kicking off with Retail Global in October.

Josh King, VP of Growth at emc3 had this to say: “We’ve had a record-breaking first quarter this year and continue to see year-on-year growth in line with our ambitious expansion plans. We’re thrilled to welcome Rebecca back to the team to spearhead new and exciting event projects in the APAC region, as we continue to set new standards of excellence and innovation in the industry.”