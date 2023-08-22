Nottingham Venues partners with Robin Hood Half Marathon

Nottingham Venues signs agreement to become this year’s official hotel partner and also enters team for the Corporate Challenge, fundraising for Nottingham based Footprints Conductive Education Centre.

Nottingham Venues is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the Nottingham Robin Hood Half Marathon to be this year’s official Hotel Partner.

The partnership will see Nottingham Venues Jubilee Hotel and Conferences, located just off Derby Road, open its doors to runners and their families prior to and after the event, which takes place on Sunday 24 September.

The Jubilee Hotel and Conferences is set within 65 acres of lakeside grounds and located on the Jubilee Campus. The venue is on the marathon route, with runners passing by twice as they head out from Nottingham city centre to Wollaton Park and then on the way back. Its location makes it the perfect option for runners and their families.

The Spokes Café, located within the Jubilee Hotel and Conferences, will be open throughout the day and Nottingham Venues staff are also planning to set up a cheer station with refreshments outside the venue.

Nottingham Venues’ 4* Orchard Hotel, set within 300 acres of the University of Nottingham parkland, is also open to runners and their families throughout the weekend.

In addition to being the Hotel Partner, Nottingham Venues is also entering a team into this year’s Nottingham Post Corporate Challenge. The team is taking on the challenge to fundraise for Footprints Conductive Education Centre, the Nottingham based charity which transforms the lives of children living with mobility and communication difficulties across the East Midlands. People can support their fundraising efforts by visiting the Nottingham Venues’ Just Giving Page.

Stephanie Moss-Pearce, Director of Marketing at Nottingham Venues comments: “The Robin Hood Half Marathon draws thousands of people to Nottingham each year and we are delighted to partner with the event and welcome runners to our hotels. The Jubilee Hotel and Conferences is the perfect location for runners and their families who wish to support them. We plan to have lots of fun throughout the day, opening our doors to spectators and cheering on all the runners.”

“As the route passes directly in front of the Jubilee Hotel and Conferences venue, we are planning on setting up a cheer station to help spur on runners as they complete the course. The training is intensifying for the runners in our corporate team, and we are aiming to raise as much money as possible to support the amazing work carried out by Footprints.”

Amy Spinks, Fundraising Manager for Footprints Conductive Education Centre said: “We are delighted to have the support of Nottingham Venues and I hope that the training for race day is going well for all of their runners. The Robin Hood Marathon events are one of the key fundraising events in our calendar, bringing in a substantial amount of money for our charity. Every donation our charity receives is utilised and goes directly into improving the lives of the children and families we support.”

To announce the partnership, the Nottingham Venues team welcomed Team GB Paralympic Athlete and motivational speaker Richard Whitehead MBE to the Jubilee Hotel and Conferences. Richard, who is Charity Patron of Footprints Conductive Education Centre, will be starting this year’s Robin Hood Half Marathon. Through his foundation, The Richard Whitehead Foundation, Richard has inspired and supported thousands of disabled people to get active.

Nottingham Venues is a collection of independent venues specialising in meetings and events, set in the beautiful grounds of the University of Nottingham campus. All venues, including the East Midlands Conference Centre, the Jubilee Hotel and Conferences venue, Campus Venues and the 4* Orchard Eco Hotel were brought together under one brand in July 2022 with the aim of providing an unrivalled guest experience.

Nottingham Venues provides meeting space from 5 to 1000 delegates, with over 40 meeting rooms, 2000 sq. ft of exhibition space and 300 bedrooms at the Orchard Hotel and Jubilee Hotel combined.

