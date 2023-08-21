Founded in 1978 and based in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, B-Loony is the UK’s leading manufacturer and printer of branded natural rubber balloons and low-cost promotional products, including printed hand waving flags, bunting, food flags, sashes and banners.

With a comprehensive range, vast stock holding the production capacity to manufacture and print in large volumes at short notice, B-Loony has both the expertise and funding required to support its extensive printing and manufacturing operation and is unequaled in its ability to meet the demanding requirements of its customers.

Central to B-Loony’s core ethos is a mission to provide excellent service and deliver every order on time and in full. This is achieved through the dedication of its highly trained staff, who help B-Loony’s customers get exactly what they want, when they want it.



Their specialist events team provides the resources and expertise needed to deliver balloon installations and decorations to multiple sites nationwide for the roll-out of national sales promotions.

B-Loony’s products are tested to high safety standards, with the aim to exceed the guidelines set by legislation, especially with regards to child safety.

The company’s continual investment in product development has led to the production of many eco-friendly products, such as their paper hand waving flags and more recently, the award winning BalloonGrip™, an eco-friendly paper-based balloon holder, hailed as the future alternative to plastic balloon sticks.

Underlining their commitment to high standards, B-Loony is the only UK balloon printer with ISO:9001 quality management accreditation and is also a member of the SEDEX ethical standards scheme. Other notable certifications include FSC® and FSSC:22000 certification for food flag production.

Contact Details:

+44 (0) 1494 774 376

sales@b-loony.co.uk

www.b-loony.co.uk

B-Loony Ltd

Cape House

105 Bellingdon Road

Chesham

Buckinghamshire

HP5 2HQ



