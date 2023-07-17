Pixl Evolution Expands Their Offices into Spain!

Top of Article

The Pixl team is extremely excited to announce the opening of their newest office in Barcelona! This strategic move amplifies their presence and strengthens their commitment to delivering innovative event experiences to clients Globally.

“I am delighted that the growth of Pixl is continuing at pace with our expansion into Europe. Pixl Barcelona is the latest chapter of growth for us, and I am excited to have Alba and her talented team joining us to be able to offer Pixl’s outstanding level of service and quality to our clients from our new local Spanish office.” – Guy Vellacott, CEO at Pixl

From July 14th, the new Pixl Evolution ES office in Igualada, Barcelona and will be led by Alba and her team.

With offices and teams in the UK, EU, and the USA, Pixl is poised to provide exceptional and personalised event technology solutions that resonate deeply with the diverse and vibrant market. Pixl’s goal is to go beyond expectations, crafting innovative solutions that speak directly to the specific demands of the local market and create an impression on audiences.

Introducing Alba Cano who will be leading this new Spanish office along with her experienced and highly creative team.

“We are so pleased to be a part of the Pixl family and we are looking forward to the exchange of ideas and bringing together of our knowledge, experience, and creativity to deliver more and larger experiences to our region.” – Alba Cano, Project Manager at Pixl Barcelona.

Pixl Evolution invites clients and partners to get in touch to find out more by visiting www.pixl.live or contacting either your local UK office at info@pixl.live or Barcelona directly at hola@pixl.live.

SPONSORED CONTENT