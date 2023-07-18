Music Venue Trust announces Venues Day 2023

9th Edition of UK Grassroots Music Venue Sector Conference Set to be Biggest to Date

‘Behind the Scenes’ Announced as Theme for This Year’s Event

Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced details of its annual Venues Day event, which will take place at The Fireworks Factory in London on Tuesday 17th October.

The south London venue, part of the Woolwich Works complex, will host the biggest attendance to date for Venues Day, which celebrates its 9th year in 2023.

MVT, which represents over 900 UK grassroots music venues (GMVs), has held this one day event for the sector since 2014, with delegates representing venues, promoters, agents, artists, government departments, funding bodies and a wide range of ancillary service providers. It is the largest gathering of GMV professionals in the world.

The theme for this year’s event has been announced as ‘Behind the Scenes,’ in recognition of the huge amount of work carried out by GMVs that isn’t just about putting on the show itself but the practicalities of keeping a venue running and ensuring it remains economically sustainable.

Beverley Whitrick, Chief Operating Officer at Music Venue Trust said, “With this year’s Venues Day shaping up to be our biggest to date we are keen to showcase and celebrate the incredible amount of unsung work that our members do ‘Behind the Scenes’ every single day to keep grassroots live music vibrant and viable throughout the UK.”

As always Venues Day will also provide opportunities for delegates to network, interact and share experiences with opportunities to speak with a wide range of fellow professionals.

Once again Ticketmaster will be the headline sponsor for Venues Day.

Tickets for Venues Day 2023 will go on sale during August and confirmed details about the conference schedule will be announced in the near future on www.musicvenuetrust.com .

Parties interested in sponsorship or other partnership opportunities at Venues Day 2023 should contact partnerships@musicvenuetrust.com .