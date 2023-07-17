Top of Article

Emirates Old Trafford will be opening the venue’s new development – which includes an expanded on-site hotel and event space in the four-star, Hilton Garden Inn – as the Men’s LV= Insurance Ashes Test Match is played at the home of Lancashire Cricket this week.

The new Hilton Garden Inn hotel extension will increase the overall capacity to 250 premium bedrooms, including a new top floor of suites. The latest facility also includes two outdoor terrace areas, and a restaurant and event space, The Edge, which will further enhance the stadium’s meetings and event product and is located on the first floor of the new development.

The opening is the latest addition to Emirates Old Trafford’s thriving conference and events business which has flourished over the past decade. Over that time, the venue has revolutionised its hospitality proposition, including the opening of The Point in 2012 – an award-winning space and a firm client favourite – upgrades across the venue, and now the bigger, even more dynamic hotel which is now set to become an essential development in supporting the venue’s growing client list of organisers looking to make the most of this ever growing live experience destination.

The arrival of The Edge represents a significant opportunity for event organisers. A brand new, highly opulent, but also incredibly flexible and dynamic space. Its location within the hotel creates an exclusive use opportunity for event organisers. The dramatic increase in bedrooms also means every area of the hotel now has even bigger multi-day options for event organisers.

The hotel directly connects the Pavilion and onwards to The Point, two of the leading spaces within the venue, again allowing organisers to add on additional days to their conferences and events, while also keeping delegates together on-site. This in turn opens other on-site incentive and team building opportunities, from the Players and Media Centre to the Cricket Centre, all of which add value across the event itinerary.

The announcement is part of a wider campaign by the venue to underline these growing options for event organisers and their delegations making Destination Emirates Old Trafford the ideal venue of choice. The campaign looks to underline the many different types of events that can be hosted at the venue, from incentives and team building, to conferences, meetings, gala dinners, and award ceremonies, now with 250 on-site bedrooms to support them.

It also marks the massive achievement of the business as it continues to evolve beyond its central role as a national and international cricket stadium, to a concert and live entertainment venue, and now a complete conference and event destination.

Angela Hodson, Sales Director, Emirates Old Trafford, said: “There aren’t many other venues in the UK that are able to offer the different combinations of events that we have, with the same level of quality and hospitality, and all in a truly unique setting – overlooking a world-famous cricket pitch. The dual-aspect nature of The Edge is going to add a further dimension to our already world class venue and we can’t wait for guests to see it at this week’s Ashes Test.”

“The hotel expansion – which will be completed in due course – further enhances us as a business and vastly increases the options we can now offer to our customers. It means they keep more of their delegates on-site, have the flexibility to open up more multi day options, but also make their event more dynamic, adding on incentive, exhibitions, and evening dinner options. It’s a massive opportunity for them. Emirates Old Trafford has become a destination in its own right now, interconnecting rooms with outdoor and indoor spaces that allow creative event organisers to push themselves to the limit.”