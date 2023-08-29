Piing hits home run in the US with Tampa Bay Rays partnership

Piing has arrived in the US, with live big screen gameshows at major league baseball fixtures to get supporters fired up following the action on the field.

Piing brought gameshow excitement to a crowd of thousands at the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field stadium following their game against the Cleveland Guardians. Piing’s Quiiz played out on the big screen as preparations were made for a post-game concert by country artist Lee Brice.

It marks the second time the Tampa Bay Rays have used Piing’s crowd-based platform at its games and firmly establishes the Manchester-based company in the US stadium market.

“Tampa Bay Rays fans are among the most passionate in Major League Baseball, and now they can test their knowledge of their team and this great sport with a Quiiz gameshow,” said Gareth Langley, Piing CEO. “These Quiizes are the ideal way to spice things up a bit for the fans, and there are some fantastic prizes available for the winners, too.”

Piing is also working with the Rays’ partner soccer team, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, who will be running activations at home fixtures in early September.

Steven Boyer, Director of Game Presentation at the Tampa Bay Rays said: “The team at Piing were a breeze to work with and actively made improvements to the platform between our uses. Great content for us to use after the game and before our postgame concerts and to drive engagement”.

Anyone in the stadium or watching at home is able to take part in Quiiz, which follows a gameshow format and is hosted by a celebrity or well-known figure. To play, contestants just need to scan a QR code with their smartphone and they’re in the game.