Established in 2001, Skiddle, the UK’s leading online ticket sales platform, has served the needs of event organisers UK-wide for over two decades, endeavouring to provide much more than your average ticketing service.

Whether you’re a promoter of club events in London or gigs in Manchester, theatre shows on the West End, comedy showcases, live music festivals or even virtual events, our customer-acclaimed features and services can support you in achieving your ticketing ambitions.

Committed to devising new solutions to help ease the challenges faced by promoters whilst boosting those all-important ticket sales, our user-friendly Promotion Centre is at the cutting edge of technological innovation, offering event planners a trove of useful tools to get the most from their events.



From RapidScan, allowing for the prompt entry of guests into your events, to Remind Me, Discount Codes, Artist Alerts and Re:Sell, Skiddle’s safe-to-use ticket reselling platform, there’s an extensive list of free features to be taken advantage of, delivering value to both your brand and your customers. We also boast our own mobile app, the Skiddle App, with more than 340,000 monthly users, in addition to our Skiddle website, home of the nation’s most comprehensive What’s On Guide, attracting 6.5 million monthly visitors.

As a business rooted in the entertainment industry, we understand the vital importance of data collection and the role it plays in informing your future plans. Thus, our platform has been designed to allow for the efficient management of your ticket sales, with promoters able to track event performance in real time and gain access to reports and valuable insights into their attendees. And the benefits don’t stop there.

We have our own dedicated in-house marketing team, tasked with promoting listings published on our platform and increasing the awareness of Skiddle as a primary ticket outlet. Made up of SEO copywriters, designers, videographers and paid media specialists, the team’s collective responsibility is to strategise exciting and novel ways to get your events seen by potential customers.



Equally as important are our Account and Customer Support teams. Based here in the UK and contactable directly by phone and email, our knowledgeable operatives have years of experience in the ticketing business. No automated messages or chatbots, just real human beings primed and ready to resolve any queries you might have, six days a week.

For event-goers, Skiddle offers convenience, allowing customers to browse and book tickets from the comfort of their homes or on the go through their mobile devices. Our secure payment system and choice of payment method – which includes PayPal’s Pay in 3 and Apple Pay – ensures peace of mind, while our comprehensive event listings keep users updated on a diverse range of events happening in their area.

Sign up for an account today and discover why more than 250,000 promoters choose to use Skiddle.

David Parkinson, Head of Development at Skiddle:

“Ticketing is a complicated business, with highly variable loads across multiple interconnected services. For over 20 years, we have been developing ways to optimise the experience across the entire ticket purchase flow.

From descriptive whats-on guides and easy-to-use checkouts to a microservice architecture that ensures everything runs smoothly for even the biggest spikes in demand, Skiddle has always explored the best ways to provide a reliable platform with a great user experience.”

