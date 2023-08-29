Chorus builds on continued growth with multi-level appointments

London-based live event and creative agency, Chorus, has announced the appointment of four new members to the team, underlying the business’s continued success and expansion in 2023.

The agency is experiencing yet another year of significant growth and the appointments of Jessica Davis as Head of Projects, Theo Rhodes as Senior Designer, and Hannah Hay & Miran Barry, as Project Coordinators, will meet the demands of the team’s expanding portfolio of high-profile, world-class clients.

The expanded team arrives at a good time for the business as it continues to work on a broadening spectrum of projects across Chorus’ list of high-end clients. This year, new client wins include Booking.com, Moskovskaya Vodka, OOFOS, xFactor.io and Vacheron Constantin.

Jessica brings with her many years of experience working for both brands and agencies. Most recently she has worked at agencies including Smyle and MCM. Theo joins the team having worked with OMM, CSM Sport and Entertainment and London Metropolitan University.

Andrew Perrott, Managing Director, Chorus said: “We place huge value on our team and it’s great to attract skilled professionals such as Jessica and Theo. We’re also pleased to continue our investment in young talent and are looking forward to see where Hannah and Miran can take us. We’ve got some really talented people here at Chorus, and they’ll all fit right in.”