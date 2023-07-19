One World Rental supports Event Technology Awards 2023

Top of Article

Global event technology hire, staffing and logistics specialist One World Rental will once again be headline sponsor for the Event Technology Awards (ETA).

A trusted supplier to more than 4,000 clients, with locations worldwide and a broad knowledge of everything event tech, One World Rental is a perfect fit with the ETAs’ exacting standards.

Adam Parry, co-founder of the Event Technology Awards, comments: “One World Rental has been a long-time partner of Event Tech Live and the Event Tech Awards.

“With its considerable experience across the gamut of event tech, One World Rental has become a very clued component in our delivery of the ETAs and I’m delighted that relationship continues through 2023.”

Kashif Din, CEO at One World Rental, says: “There can be repeat winners at the Event Technology Awards, of course, but the dynamic, the innovation, among the entries is always unique.

“As a global supplier One World Rental has a vested interest in new tech and working with the ETAs’ team is the top of that wave; from Best Start-Up and Event Tech Rising Star to Favourite Event Technology Supplier and all the awards between.

“It’s a pleasure to be, to stay involved and, as ever, we can’t wait to see the shortlist! Good luck to everyone, every company, taking part.”

The Event Technology Awards 2023s winners will be announced on Wednesday 15th November at ExCeL London. Entries are open until July 31st, here: https://eventtechnologyawards.co.uk/eventtechnologyawards2023/en/page/categories-select