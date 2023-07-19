Sustainable Event Summit 23 open for registration

Top of Article

Outdoor event professionals can now register to attend a free, action-focused day at SES 23 presented by Vision: 2025 and supported by Festival Republic, 18th Oct, at The Showman’s Show.

SES 23 returns for an eighth year bringing event organisers, suppliers, local authorities and experts together to share the latest innovations, drive best practice, and shape the industry response to the climate emergency.

The SES 23 program, presented by Vision: 2025 and supported by Festival Republic, includes the official launch of the new Environmental Chapter of the Purple Guide, a keynote from EarthPercent’s Cathy Runciman, a climate communications panel collaboration with Music Declares Emergency, a Green Leaders workshop on establishing industry standards, and sessions on food sustainability and battery technology. Find more details of panels and speakers updates at vision2025.org.uk.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, said;

“We are delighted to be supporting the eighth Sustainable Events Summit, with a packed programme of essential talks and industry updates, it is a must-attend event for anyone serious about sustainability in outdoor events.”

The summit is hosted at The Showman’s Show and features the Green Supplier & Innovation Award live event. Venue sponsor, T&L Marquees, will provide a larger capacity space, to host 200 delegates, in response to last year’s standing room only attendance, with Pearce Hire supplying technical production, alongside sponsors Arena Group and GL Events, supporting the delivery of important developments in outdoor event sustainability. Register for your free SES 23 place: tkt.to/SES2023