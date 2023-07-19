The Delegate Wranglers Summer Event, captured on film

Top of Article

The popular event industry community, The Delegate Wranglers, held its 2023 Summer Event in the Vicinity Terrace bar at The Tower Hotel overlooking Tower Bridge on 3rd July 2023, and First Sight Media were on hand to film proceedings.

The evening was fully booked by event buyers and planners, including agencies, freelancers, corporate event managers, PAs, VAs, and venue finders, all enjoying a few hours of networking and entertainment accompanied by dry-ice cocktails, artisan ice cream whilst being serenaded by a glamorous saxophonist.

The founder and MD of The Delegate Wranglers, Neil Thompson, explains, “From start to finish, working with First Sight Media has been amazing. They advised us on exactly what we needed to cover and, most importantly, were a fantastic extension to our team and an absolute dream to work with.”

Rich Belcher, MD of First Sight Media, added, “We are very proud to be a trusted partner and video provider to The Delegate Wranglers; our relationship stretches back over fourteen happy and enjoyable months. This year we were asked to produce: a highlights video, Instagram reels, and interviews, which we were delighted to do.”



First Sight Media provided two camera operators with 2x Sony FS7s and a 1x Insta360 camera to capture slow-motion footage and 360-degree coverage. Footage captured at the event was subsequently edited into segments for various social media platforms and reels, requiring the content to be delivered in different aspect ratios to facilitate sharing.

“We used our knowledge of the event world to add a little direction to the filming, which ensured some excellent footage was captured. It always helps when you have a great client who is happy to allow you to do this; it means that we can be sure of delivering truly eye-catching content,” concluded Belcher.