NOEA announces shortlist ahead of 2023 Convention & Awards

The shortlist for the 20th National Outdoor Events Association Awards 2023 has been announced following the event’s largest ever entry levels.

The judges for the awards commented that, “Not only have we seen the largest level of competition in the award’s 20 year history, the quality of the entries, the events, the companies and the people that have been put forward have been exceptional.”

“We have commented in the past that just getting onto the shortlist of the NOEA awards should be seen as a high achievement, this is never more true than this year and we congratulate everyone who has been put forward. These were tough awards to judge!”

The shortlist, which is announced today, includes some of the most recognizable individuals and brands in the events industry as well as new and emerging talent from across sporting and music festivals to country show, local authority, and cultural events.

The Annual Convention and Awards Dinner will be held in the Roman Baths and Pump Rooms, Bath, 22nd November and will see the industry’s best gain recognition across 23 categories including Best Small Event, Best Event Team, The Sustainability Award and Best Practice Award.

Susan Tanner, NOEA’s Chief Executive, said: “This year again saw a massive increase in entries, so we created more categories to recognise the diversity of entries and the different events they presented. This is such a reassuring sign for our industry, that it is creating events of this quality shows confidence as well as excellence.”