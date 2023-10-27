Togather bring on ex-ClickTravel Head of Marketing Ross Spencer as CMO

Togather, the UK’s largest events booking platform, has brought in ex-Click Travel Head of Marketing Ross Spencer as their new Chief Marketing Officer to lead their strategic push towards B2B and Enterprise events whilst expanding brand awareness.

Togather, formerly known as Feast It, is known for connecting the best independent event suppliers in the UK to events, from corporate parties to large scale music festivals and cultural events.

A major part of the brief will be to solidify Togather’s status as the go-to platform for offices looking to improve their offering to staff by offering more events and to increase the brand awareness of Togather Live. This side of the business has delivered events such as Pride in London, the Royal International Air Tattoo, Gala Festival and hundreds more across 2023.

Spencer, who ran marketing efforts at the business travel platform before moving into a role at TravelPerk as Director of Internal Communications, has over 15 years experience in B2B marketing and brings both startup and scale-up experience to Togather.

‘This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining Togather’ Spencer said, ‘The events sector deserves the same levels of exciting innovation that has advanced the experience in so many comparable industries. Togather has an incredible solution and I can’t wait to make sure as many people as possible know just how much we can do for their events’

Togather CEO Digby Vollrath added ‘Ross’s track record of scaling groundbreaking businesses in the B2B sector speaks for itself and we have no doubt that his experience and skill will be a cornerstone of our growth over the coming years.

