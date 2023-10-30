Function Fixers is a long-established professional venue-finding agency with a unique personal touch

Our service is bespoke, professional, easy and best of all….It’s free!

Event Industry News sat down with Carrie Larwood, Managing Director to find out more.

How many venues does Function Fixers represent?

Approx. 3500, from Conference venues to Commercial Kitchen Hire, Summer Party to Sustainable Venues and all of those in between.

Is that number still growing?

Yes, venues approach us to work with us on a weekly basis, we have a large number of venue sectors we cater for.

Options for every capacity? Board meeting breakaways to company days out?

Absolutely, nothing is too small or too big for us. We have booked exhibition venues for several thousands of people, conferences for 1200-1500 delegates right down to private dining for 2! Every enquiry is important to us.

What type of event have you provided for most in 2023 and how much has that changed from years previous?

Corporate events of all types – conferences, exhibitions, product launches, awards ceremonies, Summer parties, Christmas parties. No real change year on year.

How are venues reacting to the resurgent sustainability question?

Venues are buying into sustainability in a big way. More clients are requesting to book venues with a strong sustainability policy and more and more venues are getting on board.

How much can Function Fixers’ knowledge/experience bring to the party?

We have over 35 years of combined experience in the corporate market and have extensive knowledge of venues and which type of venue suits which type of event. We’re always on the lookout for new venues and add these weekly to our ever-growing portfolio. One of our specialities is finding unusual venues for our clients, but most of all we strive to find the perfect venue every time.

Let Function Fixers find the perfect venue for your next event, contact the team info@function-fixers.co.uk

Sponsored Content