Event and production specialist Connection Crew CIC is a finalist in the UK Social Enterprise Awards, recognising it as one of the country’s most innovative and impactful businesses.​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌

Social enterprises are mission-led businesses that reinvest or donate most of their profits for a social or environmental purpose. Connection Crew exists to provide employment for people who have experienced, or faced risk, of homelessness through providing training, jobs and professional development in their crew and production sub-brand, Stitch.

Connection Crew joins fellow pioneering social enterprises to make the shortlist for the UK Social Enterprise Awards this year, which attracted more than 400 entries from all over the country.

The awards recognise sector-leading excellence and innovation across a diverse range of criteria, and Connection Crew is a finalist in the ‘Education, Training and Jobs’ category.

Since 2005 Connection Crew has supported 381 people into work, who have delivered over 200,000 hours building and delivering iconic events including the Coronation, London Marathon, BAFTA, and the Ideal Home Show.

Camilla Marcus-Dew, Head of Ventures at Connection Crew, said: “We couldn’t be prouder to be recognised as a game-changing social enterprise, driving positive social impact into supply chains and industries. As likely the largest labour-based social enterprise in the UK, we are uniquely placed to create meaningful opportunities for anyone who finds themselves furthest from the job market, and to provide the opportunity for our clients to contribute to long-term positive social outcomes too. More work = more training so hopefully even more Buy Social Corporate Challenge Partners jump on board.”

Connection Crew will join other finalists and VIP guests at a prestigious awards ceremony in London’s iconic Roundhouse on Thursday 30 November, when the winners will be revealed.

The Awards are run by Social Enterprise UK, the leading membership body for social enterprises.

There are more than 100,000 social enterprises in the UK, employing around two million people and contributing £60bn to the national economy each year – while also tackling some of the biggest challenges facing people and planet.

Peter​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌ Holbrook CBE, chief executive of Social Enterprise UK, commented: “Our Awards are the ultimate showcase of the impact and excellence of social enterprises. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​Those who made the shortlist are a beacon of innovation, optimism and resilience in turbulent times.

“The challenges we face as a society demand new approaches and a shift in how businesses – big and small – act.‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​ Social enterprises celebrated at our Awards are the brightest stars in a brilliant sector, giving us all inspiration and motivation to do business better.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​