N2O and Fruit-tella create Halloween hotel brand experience

Multi-award-winning creative brand experience agency, N2O, has designed an immersive brand experience for Fruit-tella to drive awareness of its new product line with an engaging Halloween activity for families.

Executed as part of the brand’s Halloween Hotel creative platform, which includes an Alexa Halloween Countdown Calendar, the Bluewater pop-up will immerse visitors in the World of Curiosities, offering free samples of the new Fruit-tella jelly product (which has 30% reduced sugar) and driving to store. Three creepy doors will each hide a task to receive a key to unlock a prize at the end of the trio of quests. From tangled webs, giant ghouls and creepy cauldrons, the activity is set to excite and delight families with children aged 4 to 12, offering fun for the Half Term holidays.

Lauren Potter, Senior Brand Manager at Perfetti Van Melle, said: “We tasked N2O with finding a way to drive awareness of our new Fruit-tella Curiosities jellies range with a spooky, seasonal experience that would be a memorable Half Term moment with the family. Our brand is all about fun – family-oriented and joyful – and N2O brought that to life perfectly!”

Daljit Babber, Art Director at N2O, said: “It’s hard to cut through the saturated market at this moment in the year, so we had to come up with something that would stop people in their tracks. The result is a really engaging and eye-catching setup that captures families’ attention and was so fun to work on!”

The Fruit-tella Halloween Hotel will be at Bluewater Shopping Centre from 21st to 29th October.