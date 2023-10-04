arrangeMY acquires Combination Venues Ltd

arrangeMY, the UK’s largest independent, family-owned Travel Management company is delighted to announce that they have acquired the existing Combination Venues client list and the confirmed business on the books.

The opportunity has arisen as the current owners of Combination Venues, the well-loved Sue and Steve Petrucci, have decided that now is the ideal time to retire and take some much- deserved time out, whilst being secure in the knowledge that their business will be looked after and is being passed over to some other industry experts.

The Business Travel and Venue Sourcing capability from arrangeMY will be further bolstered with the arrival of new clients and opportunities, together with the retained expertise from Combination Venues own Steve Petrucci who is coming to join the arrangeMY Venue Sourcing Team for the interim client transition.

This is an exciting time for both organisations and for our clients who will benefit from a more extensive range of services.

Sue Petrucci MD Combination Venues Ltd says…… “After 28 years I have made the decision to hand over the reins of the business to arrangeMY. Having known Nick and the Scott family for many years, I believe the transition and change will be a great fit, which will see significant service benefits for our existing clients. We are both family businesses and share the same ethos, with client satisfaction being at the heart of what we do.”

Nick Scott arrangeMY MD says…. “As no stranger to growing by acquisition, we see this merger as an opportunity to bolster our offering. We are aware of the amazing reputation that Sue, Steve, and the team have in the industry, and we are excited at the prospect of supporting their clients by being able to provide them with an even wider range of services. “

The acquisition allows the Combination Venues legacy the opportunity to continue growing in a well-structured and sustainable business. Plus, it gives Sue and Steve massive peace of mind and comfort that their business will be in very safe hands.

For our clients, it will be a very exciting and positive step forward. Maintaining and growing on the excellent service and reputation of the business with the additional support and excellent range of services offered by arrangeMY.