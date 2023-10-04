Meet In Wales to Focus on Life Sciences Sector

Meet In Wales is targeting corporate businesses and associations with an affinity towards the field of Life Sciences, to bring their meetings and events to the country. The approach forms part of its campaign to align its meetings and events strategy with the expertise within the destination.

Recently the campaign has focused on both the Compound Semi Conductors and Renewables sectors, as the destination continues to link event knowledge with areas of excellence within Wales.

Life Sciences is one of the growing sectors in Wales, with academic and corporate communities and research centres that influence scientific knowledge and behaviour around the world. The focus of the campaign will see Meet In Wales drawing on the knowledge of one of the destination’s Ambassadors, Dr Lee Parry, who specialises in the field. Dr Parry is set to join Meet In Wales at a number of industry events, including ibtm in November, and will be sharing the importance of Life Sciences and how the events industry can support its work.

As a sector, Life Sciences offer significant global impact and often seek worldwide solutions to large humanitarian challenges. Dr Parry is based within Cardiff University, which is proud to have an established College of Biomedical and Life Sciences, boasting a vibrant academic community, undertaking innovative research and with a state-of-the-art learning facility.

“Wales is a leader in the field of Life Sciences and the many, many innovations the sector brings to medicine and the wellbeing of future generations,” commented Dr Lee Parry. “I was honoured to represent Wales as a destination for meetings and events, and if it means we can bring other expertise to our shores, create new relationships and collaborations, then that can only be good for everyone.”

“Life sciences has the potential to impact every aspect of our lives and we’re proud of the innovations that our country continues to make in the field. By working closely with experts such as Dr Lee Parry we’re excited to be able to offer a destination that affords organisers access to the scientific community, new research and science, and reach to influencers around the world,” commented Heledd Williams, Head of Business Events at Meet In Wales.

In recent years Wales has transformed its business landscape, having evolved to concentrate on industrial and service-based activities, from technology to Fin Tech, renewables to creativity. Now, as part of the destinations National Event Strategy, Meet In Wales is focusing on events that can not only benefit from the expertise in the destination, but add to it.

In Isla’s recent Temperature Check Report, this strategy was upheld as an insightful example of how government and events businesses are working together to attract events, stimulate positive industrial activity, whilst leaving a positive legacy for the destination.

The Welsh Life Sciences industry currently employs more than 12,000 people, in over 260 companies (ranging from SME’s and start-ups to large blue chip companies) with an approximate turnover of £2.6bn. With world-leading academic expertise and a central Life Sciences Hub, Wales demonstrates a strong competitive advantage in Medtech, Diagnostics, Wound Healing, Regenerative Medicine, Neuroscience, Genomics, Cancer, and Cell Therapy, and is already creating a world-leading Life Sciences ecosystem, which includes academics, the NHS, Government, and centres of excellence.

75% of the life sciences market is export focussed. Welsh companies are supplying their products and services to markets all around the World from Spain and Ireland, to Canada, Brazil, Qatar and Singapore.

For more examples of Wales’ affiliation with Life Sciences: https://tradeandinvest.wales/key-sectors/life-sciences

