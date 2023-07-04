UK’s biggest Mela returns for 11th edition

Top of Article

One of UK’s first and biggest Mela events, this year known as ‘Spotify presents Sandwell & Birmingham Mela’, will return to Victoria Park, Smethwick on 22 – 23 July.

Now in its eleventh year, the Mela is an established highlight in the UK’s cultural calendar, attracting thousands of audiences, an artistically led celebration of Asian culture and creativity, inspired by South Asia. It is one of the biggest Melas outside of India to champion new work, showcase international talent and provide a platform for emerging British artists as well as bringing visual art forms to a wider audience.

The Mela will be headlined by Bilal Saeed from Pakistan, and popular Punjabi artist, Guru Randhawa, from India, who will both perform at Spotify’s Desi Hits main stage.

The Mela has joined forces with Birmingham Pride and is set to make history by showcasing the boldest show of solidarity South Asian LGBT+ communities will ever have experienced in or outside Europe by creating a LGBT+ village directly in the heart of the festival site – a first in the festival’s 11th year history.

Being the UK’s biggest South Asian music festival, Spotify presents Birmingham Mela showcases the best in pop, folk and classical music from across the globe, British Asian urban acts, dance, visual arts and arts and crafts activity, as well as exhibitions and a shopping bazaar featuring 70 outlets and over 20 street food vendors offering mouth-watering dishes from across the globe. With nearly a quarter of the audience from non-Asian communities, it is a truly intercultural family event with something for every generation of every community.

Danny Singh, Event Director at Sandwell & Birmingham Mela, said: “We’re proud to be back at Victoria Park with the 11th edition of Spotify presents Sandwell & Birmingham Mela. Over the last 11 years, the Mela has gone from strength to strength, and is now the biggest of its kind outside India. We’re bringing a range of new activities this year and staging some of the biggest acts from South Asian culture. The Mela has a vibrant South Asian community with a rich history of Mela and this is the place to celebrate with the rest of the community.”

The Leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, who will be opening the event with the Cabinet Member for Tourism and Leisure, Councillor Charn Singh Padda, said:

“This event has really become a highlight of our summer and showcases Sandwell’s diverse, cultural heritage. I would strongly encourage those that have never been before to come along to what promises to the biggest and best Mela Sandwell has ever hosted. I would also like to say ‘Welcome back!’ to those from across the country that have attended before year after year.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased from www.birminghammela.com starting from £2 per day. Tickets can also be purchased from the gate on the day however pre-booking is recommended to avoid queues.