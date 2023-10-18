Renowned Event Safety Specialist Edward (Eddy) Grant – CMIOSH FHEA has been appointed to the role of Director of Safety at LFX Events Ltd. Eddy will head up the growing Event Safety division within LFX Events taking on responsibility for developing the Company’s event safety division and steering its progress as the business expands with significant new contract wins and growth internationally.

Eddy is a Chartered Member of the Institute of Safety and Health, Professor of Professional Practice in Events Management, at the Institute of Business, Industry and Leadership. University of Cumbria, and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

Eddy is delighted to now be working full time in Partnership alongside his long-term colleagues at LFX, having worked on numerous projects with LFX since 2008 it seems a natural development. Speaking of his appointment, Eddy stated:

” It’s a really positive move forward working with Luke and the team, not only in delivering safety to the existing customer base, but in developing and delivering new partnerships with partners in industry. “

Eddy is a leading authority in event safety across a range of different formats including music events, road racing & cycling, greenfield and city events site design; His expertise includes risk assessment, site appraisals & design, and entertainment licensing, as well as the strategic and operational management of events, security, safety systems. He is trained and qualified as a High Court Expert Witness for Event Safety cases and using this experience he also designs develops and delivers table top exercises for large scale events.

Eddy will continue with his commitments as Professor of Professional Practice for various event safety courses at Cumbria University including the pioneering STORM Events Counter Terrorism & Risk Management Course.

LFX Events founder and Managing Director, Luke Fitzmaurice said:

“ After working together in various guises across nearly thirty years, I couldn’t be more delighted to bring Eddy into the business at this key time as we demonstrate major growth and expansion.

Eddy brings an enormous amount of knowledge, experience and passion to the Company, but crucially we share the same dedication to delivering the highest standards of care and safety management to our clients, their staff and suppliers, and to the public “