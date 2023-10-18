CrowdApps – Visitor Registration Spotlight

Are you tirelessly searching for a straightforward and budget-friendly badging solution for your smaller events, only to come up empty-handed?

Look no further. Introducing CrowdBadge, the revolutionary global badging and scanning service by CrowdApps – a suite which includes CrowdScreen, renowned as the leading social media display, as used by F1.

CrowdBadge is designed around user-friendly cloud software, providing a comprehensive end-to-end solution tailored for events with up to one thousand attendees. This innovative service offers on-demand badging, facilitates lead generation for your entire audience, and provides a streamlined way for your team to track attendees using virtual scanners.

It was developed after consultations with some of the UK’s busiest event professionals who identified escalating costs, inflexible systems, and intricate technology as major pain points in their operations.

So, how does CrowdBadge simplify the badging process?

It’s as easy as uploading your attendee list, encompassing various pass types and custom fields, and instantly generating a unique QR code for each attendee. You can even email them a digital copy for added convenience.

During your event, search and print attendee name badges within seconds, directly from your browser. Customise fields such as job title, company name, pass type, and more. Adding walk-ups to the system is a breeze as well.

Another standout feature is the elimination of the need to hire expensive hardware scanners. With CrowdBadge, you can create unlimited virtual scanners with just a click and share links with your team. This transforms their mobile or tablet into a scanner, usable on multiple devices simultaneously.

Once your event concludes, export all scanner data in a flash, allowing you to identify attendee whereabouts effortlessly. QR codes on badges can also be scanned by any attendee, promoting seamless networking and lead generation without the hassle of downloading additional apps. Simply sign up for a free CrowdBadge account, scan, add notes and ratings, and much more. Exporting your valuable contacts is also just a click away.

CrowdBadge is available as a complete solution, encompassing design and fully printed badges, laptop and printer hire, and on-site event support. Alternatively, it can be supplied as a software-only solution.

The current industry average for badging at smaller events hovers around £6k, but CrowdBadge has the potential to cut those costs in half.

Neil Bentley, the founder of CrowdBadge & CrowdApps, expresses his enthusiasm, “With over 10 years of experience in creating event technology, we’ve never been more excited. It provides a simple, robust solution while freeing up budget for event organisers to deliver increased profitability. We believe there’s never been a more important time for CrowdBadge.”

Could CrowdBadge be the game-changer you’ve been seeking for your event badging challenges?

To explore its capabilities further or schedule a demo, contact the CrowdApps team here or give them a call at 020 8004 3422.

You can even check out our latest presentation here.

Make your events smoother, more efficient, and cost-effective with CrowdBadge!

020 8004 3423 | neil.bentley@webvid.com | www.crowdapps.co/badge

Sponsored Content