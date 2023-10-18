Events Industry Alliance launches new manifesto in Parliament

The Events Industry Alliance (EIA) has launched its new manifesto and key policy asks in their second Parliamentary event as they look towards the next general election. A cross-party group of MPs, including Government ministers and members of the shadow cabinet, in addition to CEOs from across the business events industry were guests at the reception.

Working on behalf of the Association of Event Organisers (AEO), the Association of Event Venues (AEV) and the Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) the alliance’s main objective is to represent the business events industry which not only fuels travel, tourism and hospitality, but also positively impacts the businesses and supply chains served by those events both across the UK and the world.

The manifesto aims to ensure the interests of business events in the UK are effectively represented, understood and communicated to Government across its key pillars of ‘Becoming the world’s meeting place’, ‘Growth’ and ‘Developing skills and people’ to unlock the industry’s full potential as one of the biggest engines for growth in the economy.

Andrew Harrison, director, EIA said: “The EIA represents a wide variety of businesses, each essential to the success of the industry, acting as a catalyst for growth by bringing together investors, innovators and customers from around the globe to do the deals that drive international and domestic trade.

Our new manifesto advocates for their best interests and we hope that policymakers gain a fuller understanding of the untapped potential they could help our industry unlock.”

The EIA also published their top three policy asks: creating incentives for growth, measures to reduce trade friction and increase access to markets and Government taking a strategic view of business events, using them to advocate for and raise the profile of key sectors whilst stimulating trade.

Marija Erzen, co-founder, Solutions 2, ESSA chair and newly appointed EIA chair commented: “I am so pleased that the EIA has managed to build on the success of last year’s parliamentary event and use this momentum to communicate what we need to see from policymakers as a unified sector.”

Pre-pandemic, the industry steered £11 billion of trade into UK business. In 2022 the impact is £9.4 billion, bringing 99,000 jobs and 6.1 million visitors to the UK.

Erzen added, “As shown by our latest economic impact study, we are a resilient industry and though we have not yet reached 2019 levels, we are close. That said, we need the right support and better recognition of the business events industry’s potential to grow this resilience further and allow the industry to contribute to the UK’s economy, on a national and global level.”

The EIA brings together organisers, venues and the supply chain providing goods and services to the sector. This unity is what enables us to have a significant impact.”