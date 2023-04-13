IMEX Frankfurt set to power planners in creating experiences

Top of Article

With 3,000 buyers from over 60 countries registered so far, buyer demand for IMEX Frankfurt in May continues to track upwards. This is a clear indication of the industry’s appetite to come together at the show, taking place 23 – 25 May, to address challenges and build forwards.

Global exhibitors announce major launches

The wide variety of suppliers lined up to exhibit span the world and include: Europe – Germany, France, Spain and Croatia; North & South America – Peru along with Boston and Georgia (both of which are increasing their presence); Asia – Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia.

Sarawak, the largest of Malaysia’s 13 states, will have its own stand for the first time and will also be joined by the region’s Tourism Minister. Hotel groups Accor, IHG Hotels & Resorts, NH Hotels and Radisson are among the exhibitors expanding their presence along with destinations – Boston, Georgia, Los Cabos and Morocco.

Despite bumpy economic headwinds, demand for in-person events is strong and many parts of the global market have responded with investment in refurbishments, new properties, product innovations, new technologies and enhanced attendee experiences. IMEX Frankfurt will be the stage for several important news announcements including Cairns Convention Centre, which is set to re-open this spring following a major refurbishment and expansion. The Asia Convention Alliance will hold their inaugural event during IMEX, while Cvent are among several suppliers presenting new research.

Evergreen meets Human Nature

Education programming centres on IMEX’s 2023 Talking Point – ‘Human Nature’ – which gives attendees the chance to learn and embrace skills such as public speaking, experiential design, emotional intelligence as a leadership skill, focused attention and more. IMEX Frankfurt 2023 also makes allowance for sessions of evergreen interest including contract negotiations, talent acquisition and management, incentive programming and food and beverage planning.

An extensive, free programme of 150 educational and networking events starts with education for specialist audiences the day before the show, on Monday 22 May. This is followed by six tracks of general learning that run Tuesday to Thursday on the show floor’s Inspiration Hub: Event Marketing is a new addition, while Technology and Innovation; Trends and Research and Experience Design are tried and tested and always in demand. A new Business Practices track will include the ever-popular Meeting Planner Toolkit while a People and Planet track will specifically address Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI), Professional and Personal Development, Leadership, Culture and Engagement, Wellbeing and Sustainability.

Image: IMEX Frankfurt Education

“While doing business and powering industry growth sit at the heart of our forthcoming show, IMEX Frankfurt is designed to deliver an enriching, broad experience that ripples further than the eye can see. We recognise that creating experiences, not events, is more important than ever and that people in our global industry also want to feel connected, revived and re-inspired. We’re happy to lead the way and play our part,” sums up Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group.

IMEX Frankfurt evolves every year, and this latest edition is no exception. This time around, however, attendees can expect a few surprises – the IMEX Group is set for change, with details to be revealed onsite.

IMEX Frankfurt takes place 23 – 25 May 2023. To register click here.

Travel and accommodation details – including new hotel booking discounts – can be found here.