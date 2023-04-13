Party On! Announcing an Event Industry Celebration at The Gold Spike sponsored by Eventbase & Swoogo

Top of Article

Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas exhibitors, Eventbase and Swoogo, are teaming up to host a Networking Party at Vegas hot-spot, the Gold Spike, following the first day of Event Tech Live.

The Gold Spike is a Vegas institution that has been delighting visitors for almost 50 years—most recently reimagined as the “downtown adult playground.” Swoogo and Eventbase will host an evening that includes, drinks, appetizers, and comfy space to make connections within the event tech community.

“With the resurgence of live events, it’s exciting to be hosting a live event for the ETL community,” says Jeff Sinclair, CEO of Eventbase. “We’re looking forward to an evening of networking and fun at this iconic Vegas venue.”

Winner of Best Event App at the 2022 Event Technology Awards, Eventbase powers mobile event apps for global brands including Salesforce, IBM, Adobe and Deloitte, and builds mobile apps for massive events, including South By Southwest (SXSW) and CES.

Swoogo is a user-friendly SaaS platform that helps execute in-person, digital, or hybrid events, that is fully customizable to meet their customer’s needs. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every event, from registration and session scheduling, through post-event data reports. Their core purpose is to empower anyone to bring people together.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting a networking event with our great partner, Eventbase, where event profs can gather and celebrate our industry together,” said Chris Sykes, Swoogo CEO.

Everything kicks off Wednesday, April 26th, from 5:00-7:00 PM, at the Gold Spike: 217 Las Vegas Blvd N. It’s an easy walk down Freemont Street, or a short Uber—your choice. Casual networking, open bar, delicious appetizers—get your wristband for $100 per person.

ETL Vegas’ visitors can pre-register via the link below, then stop by either the Swoogo booth (A-17) or the Eventbase booth (A-08) to pick up your wristband.

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is at the Expo, WMCLV on April 26th and 27th.

Register to attend Event Tech Live, Las Vegas for FREE here.