ePlannerPro exhibiting at Event Tech Live Las Vegas booth E5

ePlannerPro is a B2B cloud-based meeting scheduling management platform that has been designed to help companies and third-party event agencies manage their trade show and conference presence more effectively and efficiently. The software offers a wide range of features that make it easy for event managers to plan, schedule, and manage the company’s meetings, demos, sessions, and receptions from start to finish.

One of the key benefits of ePlannerPro is its user-friendly interface. The software has been designed to be intuitive and easy to use, even for those who are not tech-savvy. The interface is clean and simple, with all the essential features and tools clearly labeled and easy to access. This means that users can get up and running with the software quickly, without the need for extensive training or technical support.

Another advantage of ePlannerPro is its flexibility. The software can be customized to suit the needs of different types of industry and organization conferences and trade shows. For example, you can create custom communications, automate scheduling based on meeting and attendee availability, and send specific messages via SMS or email to attendees. ePlannerPro also has meeting conferencing capabilities for virtual and hybrid events. This flexibility makes it easy to tailor the software to your specific meeting scheduling needs, ensuring that you can manage your event more efficiently.

ePlannerPro also makes collaboration easy with your team members no matter where they are in the world. The platform enables Event Admins to access their events, update request forms, email and calendar notice templates and conduct onsite check-in attendees at separate locations during the trade show.

Another key benefit of ePlannerPro is its advanced real-time reporting and analytics features. The software allows you to track meeting requests and meeting scheduling progress, identify any attendee or meeting location conflicts with our color-coded calendar view, and generate custom reports regarding the attendees, demos, meetings, and receptions. This means that you can identify potential issues early on and take corrective action before they become major problems. Event managers can share real-time reports with stakeholders through active links. Additionally, you can measure the event ROI, ensuring that company is reaching its event goals.

ePlannerPro is also highly scalable, which means that it can be used by businesses of all sizes. The software can be customized to suit the needs of small, medium, and large businesses, and it can be easily scaled up or down as needed. This means that you can use the software to manage multiple trade shows and conferences simultaneously, without having to worry about performance issues or system crashes. Our customizable tablet and mobile app enable you to manage the event onsite and collect valuable attendee data.

Finally, ePlannerPro is secure and cost-effective, making it an excellent option for businesses that are seeking to utilize single sign on (SSO) and are looking to manage their event management costs. ePlannerPro is ISO-27001 certified and GDPR compliant. The platform is available on a per event or annual license basis, with different pricing tiers depending on the number of events, requests, and scheduled meetings. This means that you only pay for what you need, and you can easily upgrade or downgrade your subscription as your needs change.

ePlannerPro is an excellent meeting scheduling management software that offers a wide range of benefits to event planners, event agencies and businesses. Its user-friendly interface, flexibility, collaboration features, advanced reporting and analytics, scalability, and cost-effectiveness make it a top choice for anyone looking to improve their meeting scheduling management processes. With ePlannerPro, you can easily manage your workload, collaborate with team members, track event progress, and achieve your trade show and conference goals more efficiently. If you are looking for a meeting scheduling management software that can help you and your team succeed, contact us or ePlannerPro is worth considering.

