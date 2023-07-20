ICEAwards recognise the best in corporate events

Top of Article

The International Corporate Event Community (ICE), saw brands including GSK, Philips, AIRBUS, BBC Studios, and Siemens all pick up awards at the 2023 ICEAWARDS this year. The awards, which took place in Germany, 6th July and the UK, 13th July, were preceded by two successful ICE Conferences which mixed far reaching education with the only award ceremony that exclusively recognises the corporate event sector.

In terms of the award winners, in the UK market, NSPCC picked up Best Motivational Event, P&O won Best International Event, while GSK & Toucan Agency took home Best Agency Collaboration. In the meantime, Philips won Best Customer Experience, IR Magazine Think Tank – East Coast won Best Creative, Innovation & Discovery Award, and BBC Studios won Best Team of the Year. The roll call was completed with PA Consulting taking home Best Community Engagement, GSK winning Best Hybrid Event, British Society of Soil Science won Best Environmental, Social and Governance Event, while Universities UK International picked up Logistical Challenge of the Year.

There was a similarly stellar group of brands on show in the German ICEAwards; Siemens Healthineers won BESTES INTERDISZIPLINÄRES TEAM, thyssenkrupp nucera won BESTES REPUTATIONSMANAGEMENT, Alexion Pharma Germany GmbH won BESTES KUNDENERLEBNIS – LIVE, and Universities UK International won BESTES KUNDENERLEBNIS – HYBRID. British Society of Soil Science replicated its success in the UK event, winning BESTE ESG-VERANSTALTUNG, with Philips winning BESTES COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT, and Siemens AG recognised for BESTE INNOVATION & ENTDECKUNG. Finally, R+V Allgemeine Versicherung AG won BESTES MARKENERLEBNIS, and PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH WPG won BESTE TRANSFORMATION in another outstanding evening of quality events.

Commenting on the success, Anita Howard, Founder & CEO ICE commented, “It’s been an amazing week for us as a business and a brilliant reminder of what the best brands can do with events and experience design. We once again took on the ambition to run ICEAWARDS & Conference in Germany and the UK consecutive week and there will ICEAWARDS & Conference in New York the following week. It brings our network closer together and the education and recognition are reflected across both territories. It’s been a brilliant event.”

View the winners here.