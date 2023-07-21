Top of Article

If you are organising an event such as a concert, festival, fun run, school fete, carnival or sporting challenge, one of your considerations would be the use of two way radios to help you manage the event.

If you need to hire radios, we can put you in touch with an authorised Icom two way radio dealer or offer advice ourselves. Or locally, we can offer our own service direct.

Most Icom dealers have extensive hire fleets which provide a convenient yet economical solution for a short-term period. Icom’s analogue and digital radios will work over short distances and our LTE radios will provide an excellent solution if you are organising an event over a distance such as a tour, car rally, road race, cycling or running event as they operate without the need for wide area radio infrastructure.

Our dealers have vast industry experience and can provide anything from simple, basic two-way radios to a complicated business radio system. They will chat with you about the type of event you’re running, the range you need to cover and what kind of environment the radios will be used in. They can recommend a solution that will suit you. It’s that simple.

For more information, please contact our sales department on 01227 741741 or via sales@icomuk.co.uk or visit the dedicated LTE/PoC Radio System section of our website.

