Interprefy teams up with FIBA to pioneer AI speech translation at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

- AI-powered translation will revolutionise the coverage of the 2023 Basketball World Cup -

Interprefy is proud to announce a pioneering agreement with The International Basketball Federation (FIBA), introducing AI-powered speech translation for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

This collaboration will see the integration of Interprefy’s AI-powered speech translation services at all press conferences and team introductions with NBA All-Stars such as Luka Dončić (Slovenia) during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, taking place across Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The collaboration between FIBA and Interprefy marks a significant milestone in the sports industry, showcasing the power of cutting-edge technology to transcend language barriers and foster global communication during global sporting events.

Interprefy’s translation services will be implemented in five venues of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Okinawa Arena (Japan), Indonesia Arena (Jakarta, Indonesia), Philippine Arena, Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena (all in Manila, Philippines).

With the diverse array of languages spoken by participants, media, and fans from around the world, this service aims to enhance the accessibility and inclusivity of the World Cup events through real-time speech translation.

Interprefy’s industry-leading AI technology – Interprefy Aivia – will provide real-time translation of spoken content from multiple languages to facilitate effective communication between athletes and media representatives during 32 team introductions and 52 post-game press conferences – all streamed live on YouTube.

Oddmund Braaten, Chief Executive Officer at Interprefy shared his perspective, “We are honoured to join forces with FIBA and contribute our AI-driven language interpretation expertise to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. Our mission has always been to connect the world in their own language, and this partnership exemplifies our commitment to fostering global connections through innovation.”

This collaboration stands as a testament to the potential of technology to break down language barriers, enabling the world to converse in unity, regardless of spoken language.