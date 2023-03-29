Former Skyscanner executive recruited as Citizen Ticket Chair

Top of Article

UK-based event ticketing platform, Citizen Ticket, has announced the appointment of former Skyscanner executive Carolyn Jameson as its new Chair.

Carolyn’s two decades of leadership experience within the global technology sector includes six years as Chief Legal Officer at Skyscanner where she played a key role in its international growth and oversaw its sale to Chinese travel giant, Ctrip, for £1.4bn in 2016.

In 2019, she joined LSE-listed Trustpilot where she currently serves as Chief Trust Officer having recently led it through a successful IPO. Carolyn also serves on the boards of the Scottish National Investment Bank and Scottish Equity Partners.

Founded in 2013, Edinburgh-headquartered Citizen Ticket provides a premium ticketing and booking platform for event organisers. The company’s cloud-based self-service software enables its clients to generate online payments for ticket sales, manage customers, and capture important data. As well as handling customer service, Citizen Ticket also provides on-site support to clients and assists them with event advertising and marketing.

The company operates with a strong commitment towards ESG and has implemented innovative measures to combat ticket fraud and touting. Through its partnership with the National Forest, it also invests a portion of its revenues in the creation and management of new UK woodlands.

Having recovered from Covid-19 and the impact of its restrictions on the UK events sector, Citizen Ticket is now on a significant growth journey. The company is on track to exceed £6.2M in transactional volume in the current financial year which are forecast to rise to over £18.6m by 2025.

Harry Boisseau, Citizen Ticket’s co-founder and CEO, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Carolyn as our new Chair, an appointment which underlines our ambition to become the most fundamental platform for events and experiences while making a lasting positive impact to our planet.

“Carolyn is a highly skilled and experienced operator within the global tech sector and a key player who has helped scale major technology businesses to reach their full market potential. She brings real substance to our team and will be a major contributing factor to our future success and growth.”

Carolyn Jameson, said:

“I’m excited to join the team at Citizen Ticket, a company with an innovative, technology-driven offering that is addressing key challenges facing event organisers while enhancing the experience for consumers.

“I look forward to working closely with Harry and his colleagues and supporting them on their growth journey. Along with its focus on improving service delivery and customer experience, I also share and support Citizen Ticket’s commitment towards sustainability which sits at the heart of its ambitious vision.”