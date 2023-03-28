Hilton Birmingham Metropole launches: ‘A Place for Everyone’ initiative

Top of Article

Hilton Birmingham Metropole has launched an initiative called ‘A Place for Everyone’ that aims to provide career opportunities, in the conference, events and hospitality industry, to people from a range of diverse parts of society.

The campaign will see the venue partner with a series of charities and NGOs who support young people from a range of backgrounds to secure job opportunities within the hospitality industry. Partners include;

Workfit: A Down’s Syndrome Association’s employment programme, that matches employers with potential employees who have Down’s Syndrome and will see the hotel take on employees through the partnership



Aurora Foxes, Hospitality & Catering College, a school for people with severe learning disabilities, where the hotel is looking to attract young talent



Newlands Bishop Farm, a work and education charity, that also gives those with learning disabilities an entry level work experience in a farming environment, but where the venue is also looking to give advanced level employment opportunities

Hilton Birmingham Metropole, which completed a multi-million-pound refurbishment last year, sees this as an opportunity to build a truly inclusive workplace in which all team members can thrive, regardless of background, ambition, or role.

“We said from the beginning that the investment in our refurbishment had to be reflected in the personality of the hotel and our people,” commented Nicola Underhill, General Manager, Hilton Birmingham Metropole. “We have built an amazing reputation over decades for the quality of our team, and we want to keep this strategy of inclusion, care and openness going after the refurbishment.”

As part of the campaign, the Hilton Birmingham Metropole will share contacts within the partnership organisations, and case studies of the work being done, with the wider meetings and events industry through its marketing, and through its involvement with its trade associations.

“We see it as our responsibility, as one of the UK’s leading convention hotels, to share the work we’re doing and collaborate with the wider industry, that’s what ‘A Place for Everyone’ is really about,” continues Nicola. “We believe in what we’re doing with these partners and want to inspire other businesses, across the industry, to do the same.”

Since September 2021 the team has taken pride in welcoming guests back to its transformed, versatile conference and events space, as well as its upgraded dining options and refurbished overnight accommodation.